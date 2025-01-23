The Consequences of Removing Gachagua: Ruto’s Big Mistake

In a surprising turn of events, lawyer and former Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has made a surprising statement regarding the aftermath of Rigathi Gachagua impeachment.

With a keen eye for the intricate dynamics of Kenyan politics, Kanchory brings his expertise to the table as he dissects what he considers to be President Ruto’s worst mistake.

- Advertisement -

He claims that the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was the worst mistake President William Ruto made.

According to Kanchory, Ruto cannot win against an individual who has nothing to lose. He added that Gachagua will cost Ruto the presidency in 2027.

- Advertisement -

“Getting rid of Rigathi Gachagua is the worst mistake William Ruto made and he’ll pay for it with his presidency. Ruto will not survive Gachagua’s onslaught. You can’t win against a man who has nothing to lose,” Kanchory said.

With the 2027 general elections looming, Gachagua impeachment will have far-reaching implications for President Ruto’s second term bid.

As an experienced lawyer, Kanchory is known for his straightforward and candid approach. In his earlier statement, he expressed his belief in Gachagua’s innocence, arguing that the accusations against Gachagua during the impeachment were baseless and politically motivated.

His public support for Gachagua before had ignited a fierce debate among the public and political commentators who were closely following the impeachment proceedings.

Ole Kanchory’s statement sheds light on the situation, providing a unique perspective that challenges conventional wisdom.

The impact of Gachagua’s impeachment cannot be understated. It not only signifies a significant shift in the country’s political landscape but also calls into question the integrity of those responsible for overseeing the process.

It looks like Ruto’s advisers never thought of the ramification of Gachagua’s impeachment because today he is more a headache to the system than he was when operating within the system.

He has become more popular than before and his influence in 2027 elections will be something to contend with.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

The Consequences of Removing Gachagua: Ruto’s Big Mistake