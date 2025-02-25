Shocking details of Kenyan military man who shot his wife in Texas

In a chilling turn of events that sent shockwaves across continents, the tragic tale of a Kenyan militray man John Gitau Mwangi unfolds, he was arrested in Texas in connection with the shooting death of his wife Esther Gitau.

Behind the headlines lies a tale of love turned lethal, leaving a community stunned and grasping for answers.

Police were called to the residence of John and Esther located at 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive Texas on Friday evening at 7: 15 p.m and upon arrival, they found Esther suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead few hours later.

According to a Kenyan friend of the family, John gitau placed a pillow on Esther head, shot her in the bedroom and worked out. He told the children that he was going to the store but drove to the military camp and stayed in the car.

Police report indicate that he was found in the Military Camp on Fort Cavazos after officers got a warrant for him during their investigation.

After investigations into the circumstances surrounding the heinous crime, Police believe it was a domestic violence related incident.

There is a large Kenyan community in KILLEN where John and Esther lived composed of military families and retired servicemen. They are all devestated by this very sad event.

According to a close friend of John and Esther, the couple were very close to each other and they were always seen together.

It was only lately that Esther started not showing up in neighbourhood fellowships and events that they reqularly have.

Now John Gitau is facing life imprisonment and the mother of the children, a boy and a girl is no more.

The devastating consequences of anger, especially in the context of domestic violence, can be deeply tragic. In this cases, the loss of life and the ripple effects on the children is heartbreaking.

These children are now facing extremely difficult future and must cope with the loss of their parents while struggling to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

As always adviced, If you or someone you know is struggling with anger or facing abuse, seeking support from mental health professionals, community services, or helplines can be a life-saving measure.

