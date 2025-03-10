Kenyan Diaspora Gerald Mwangi: Unveiling His Net Worth Journey

Amidst the hustle and bustle of success stories, one name shines brighter than the rest – Gerald Mwangi. Behind the veil of obscurity lies a wealth narrative waiting to be unraveled.

Gerald Mwangi is a Kenyan-American businessman with a significant presence in the U.S. energy sector.

He was born in Kenya, in 1962 and moved to the United States for higher education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Management from East Carolina University in 1999.

Mwangi is currently the president of Dominion Energy Management, a company providing affordable electricity to over 7 million people across 16 U.S. states.

Gerald ‘s personal life gained public attention through his marriage to Shamea Morton, a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The couple married in Kenya on July 22, 2017, and have two daughters, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, born on November 25, 2018 and Shiloh Mwangi born on Valentine’s Day 2023 via surrogacy.

In May 2022, they purchased a 21,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta for $9 million, reflecting their affluent lifestyle.

Gerald Mwangi Net Worth

Through astute investments and visionary decision-making, Mwangi has carved a unique path in the world of wealth accumulation.

Estimates of his net worth vary among sources. Chemical City Paper reports it as $175 million, attributing his wealth to his leadership in the energy sector and various investments.

However, Media Take Out mentions Mwangi and his wife, Shamea Morton to have a collectively net worth exceeding $100 million.

Despite his substantial wealth, Mwangi maintains a low public profile, with most information about him coming from media coverage of his family’s activities.

