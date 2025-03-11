The Kenyan community in San Antonio Texas has come together in solidarity with a mission to locate the next of kin of Peter Kimani Njenga, a Kenyan man who is seriously sick in Hospital.

He is at Northeast Baptist Hospital San Antonio Texas (near Hwy 410/Starcrest).

As the days pass, the urgency deepens, driving their efforts to find Njenga’s next of kin to ensure he receives the support and care he needs.

Facing geographical barriers and limited information, this good Samaritans remains undeterred, showcasing the true essence of unity and support within the diaspora.

Peter moved to San Antonio from California in 2019 or 2020 and no other details about him is known. He has a mother and two sisters in Kenya but nobody has their contacts.

If you know anyone who knows him or his family, please reach out to Joe Kimani at 210-982-7401.

Also, we will apreciate if you can forward this message to as many people as possible in order to locate Peter Kimani Njenga’s friends or family members.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Looking for next of kin of Peter Kimani Njenga of San Antonio Texas