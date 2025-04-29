TD Jakes Steps Down from Potter’s House, Daughter takes over

Bishop T.D. Jakes, founder of The Potter’s House in Dallas, announced during his Sunday sermon that he will step down as senior pastor of the megachurch, effective July 2025.

The leadership baton will be passed to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, who will assume the roles of senior pastors .​

This decision follows a heart attack Jakes suffered while preaching on November 24, 2024. He described the experience as a wake-up call, prompting him to reflect on his health and the future of the church.

Sarah has been actively involved in ministry alongside her husband, co-pastoring branches of The Potter’s House in Los Angeles and Denver.

She has also led the women’s empowerment ministry, “Woman Thou Art Loosed!” Her appointment marks a significant moment in the church’s history, reflecting a generational transition in leadership.

Despite stepping down from daily operations, Jakes will remain involved as Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter’s House.

Jakes’ decision underscores his commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and ensuring the continued growth and impact of The Potter’s House.

