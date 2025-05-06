Catch And Revoke: New Rules for US Visa and Green Card holders

The U.S. government has implemented a stringent new immigration policy known as “Catch-And-Revoke,” effective immediately, which significantly tightens enforcement and eliminates previous safeguards for legal immigrants.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced the “Catch-And-Revoke” policy, emphasizing that holding a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. He stated,

“WHENEVER THE GOVERNMENT CATCHES NON-U.S. CITIZENS BREAKING OUR LAWS, WE WILL TAKE ACTION TO REVOKE THEIR STATUS. THE ERA OF ABUSING OUR NATION’S GENEROSITY IS OVER.”

This policy aims to revoke visas and green cards of individuals who violate U.S. laws or values, particularly focusing on those supporting designated terrorist organizations.

Rubio has defended this approach, stating that visa holders who support terrorist groups should face deportation, asserting that such actions are not about free speech but about ensuring national security.

This policy, introduced by the Trump administration, has raised concerns among legal immigrants, particularly those holding student and green card statuses.

What Is “Catch-And-Revoke”?

“Catch-And-Revoke” is an initiative by the U.S. Department of State, utilizing AI technology to monitor and revoke visas of foreign nationals, especially students, who are perceived to support designated terrorist organizations like Hamas.

The program involves reviewing social media accounts and other data to identify individuals whose activities may pose national security risks. Notably, this policy has led to the revocation of visas for individuals engaged in pro-Palestinian activism, even without criminal convictions. Axios

Impact on Legal Immigrants

1. Student Visa Holders

The “Catch-And-Revoke” policy has led to the revocation of visas for students and recent alumni from over 80 institutions, totaling at least 419 individuals. These actions are based on perceived associations with pro-Hamas activities, even in the absence of criminal charges. The policy has sparked widespread concern among international students about their safety and rights within the U.S.

2. Green Card Holders

Green card holders are not exempt from this policy. The administration has emphasized that lawful permanent residents can be deported if their presence is deemed not in the best interest of the U.S., highlighting that holding a green card does not guarantee an indefinite right to stay.

This stance has led to increased scrutiny and potential revocation of residency status for individuals involved in activities considered contrary to U.S. interests.

Legal and Constitutional Concerns

The implementation of “Catch-And-Revoke” has raised significant legal and constitutional concerns. Critics argue that the policy undermines due process rights and targets individuals based on political expression rather than criminal behavior.

The use of AI to monitor and revoke visas without individual hearings has been particularly contentious, with advocates for immigrant rights describing the actions as illegal and reckless.

What This Means for You

If You’re a Student Visa Holder: Be aware that your social media activity and public statements may be monitored. Engaging in political activism, even if peaceful, could lead to visa revocation. It’s advisable to consult with an immigration attorney if you have concerns about your status.

If You’re a Green Card Holder: Understand that your residency status is not permanent and can be revoked if deemed contrary to U.S. interests. Maintain compliance with all U.S. laws and regulations, and seek legal advice if you face scrutiny.

The “Catch-And-Revoke” policy represents a significant shift in U.S. immigration enforcement, with far-reaching implications for legal immigrants. It’s crucial to stay informed and seek legal counsel if you believe your status may be at risk.

