Immigration Challenges: William Waweru Seeking Financial Aid

A Kenyan man in Fredrick Maryland, William Waweru Mbogo is facing a very serious immigration issue that threatens his safety and future.

He urgently needs a competent immigration attorney but cannot afford one at this time. He is asking for your prayers and finacial support during this critical moment, please consider contributing to help cover his legal expenses. Every prayer and every dollar counts.

See the community appeal below:

One of our dear community members, William Waweru Mbogo is currently dealing with a very serious immigration matter that requires him to retain a competent and experienced immigration attorney.

Unfortunately, as fate would have it, Waweru has concurrently being dealing with a medical issue that most of us are aware of besides being unemployed.

Owing to the waity matters that he’s contending with, he’s appealing for prayers and financial support from well meaning members of our community.

To this end, we are urging all of us to rally behind our friend and his family during this time of need. Waweru is very strongly vested and invested in our community.

Together, in the spirit of Ubuntu, we can make a difference and ensure that his family is not torn apart and lives together beyond the prevailing and unfortunate circumstances.

Funds can be channeled to

1. Jane kahugu

Zelle: 301 693 9539

CasApp: $jkahugu

2.WilliamWaweru Mbogo

Zelle:678 268 7417

Cash up:$waweruMbogo

For further information, please contact DJ. MIKE KAMUIRU at

Phone: 301 455 3924

Thanks in advance for your support

