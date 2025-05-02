As of May 2, 2025, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has been confirmed to be hospitalized in London.

This information was publicly acknowledged by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika during a public interview on May 1, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Governor Kihika extended her well-wishes to Senator Karanja, stating, “I want to wish a quick recovery to Senator Tabitha Karanja. I know she is in a hospital in London.”

The nature of Senator Karanja’s illness has not been disclosed, and further details about her condition remain private.

Senator Karanja is a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, known for her leadership of Keroche Breweries and her role as the Senator for Nakuru County.

- Advertisement -

She has been actively involved in advocating for reforms in Kenya’s healthcare system, including proposing legislation to restrict public officials from seeking medical treatment abroad unless local facilities are deemed inadequate.

In recent months, Senator Karanja has been engaged in political tensions with Governor Susan Kihika over issues related to governance and accountability in Nakuru County.

These tensions have included calls for the governor’s resignation and allegations of financial mismanagement within the county administration.

At this time, there is no official statement from Senator Karanja’s office regarding her hospitalization, and her family has not released any additional information.

Kenyan Senator Tabitha Karanja Hospitalized in London