Transforming Futures: ISP’s Global Rise and Impact

The International Scholars Program (ISP) is celebrating its remarkable journey from a grassroots initiative to a life-changing global movement. Born from the vision of Bob Mwiti, a man raised in a small village in Meru, Kenya, the program has transformed countless lives.

Since its inception in 2018, the ISP has expanded dramatically, enrolling over 2,000 students to date. Among these, about 500 beneficiaries are currently studying in the United States.

This rapid growth has prompted a rebranding from The Kenya Airlift Program to The International Scholars Program to better reflect its broadened scope and global appeal.

In a significant milestone, Zimbabwe has become the first country outside Kenya to join this groundbreaking initiative, marking a new chapter in the program’s mission to empower scholars across the globe.

One of the program’s standout features is its partnership with credible lenders who offer unsecured loans to students, covering both tuition fees and living expenses. To date, the program has facilitated loans exceeding 20 million US dollars. Additionally, it has disbursed over 1 million US dollars specifically for relocation expenses.

ISP has also forged partnerships with over 20 universities in North America, ensuring that students have a broad range of options to pursue their academic and professional dreams.

Bob Mwiti recently returned to Kenya from Tampa, Florida, with a series of exciting developments. He officially launched world-class offices at Nairobi’s Mirage Towers, along with the program’s main operations hub in Meru at Royal Business Park.

The celebration continued with a luncheon at Nairobi’s Sarova Panafric Hotel, where over 100 students who have recently relocated were honored. The event, attended by more than 250 guests.

Soaring to New Heights: Roselyn's American Dream Takes Flight

