Gachagua Planned Tours in USA to Engage Diaspora Kenyans

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to embark on a significant two-month tour of the United States from July through August 2025. This is part of Gachagua planned tours in the USA across the country.

This tour aims to engage with the Kenyan diaspora, promote his political agenda, and position himself as a formidable opposition leader ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tour Itinerary and Activities

According to reports from The Star, Gachagua's itinerary includes visits to major U.S. cities such as Dallas, California, Seattle, Boston, and Baltimore. During these visits, he plans to:

Host Town Hall Meetings: Engage with Kenyan Diaspora to discuss issues pertinent to the diaspora community.

Attend Social Gatherings: Participate in events to strengthen community ties and promote his political agenda.

Meet with Investors: Interact with American businesspeople to explore potential partnerships and investments.

Organize Cultural Events: Coordinate concerts featuring Kenyan artists to celebrate and promote Kenyan culture.

These activities are part of Gachagua's broader strategy to garner support from the Kenyan diaspora, positioning his party, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), as a viable alternative in the upcoming elections.

Political Context

Gachagua’s tour comes at a time of significant political developments in Kenya. Following his impeachment as Deputy President in October 2024, he has emerged as a prominent figure in the opposition coalition, which includes leaders such as Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Fred Matiang’i. This coalition aims to challenge the current administration in the 2027 elections.

Additionally, Gachagua’s removal from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in January 2025 has further solidified his position as a leader of the opposition. His new political platform, the DCP, seeks to unite various opposition factions and present a formidable challenge to President William Ruto’s government.

Significance of the U.S. Tour

The U.S. tour is strategically important for several reasons:

Diaspora Engagement: The Kenyan diaspora in the U.S. plays a crucial role in the country's economy and politics. Engaging with this community can mobilize support and resources for Gachagua's political endeavors.

International Exposure: The tour provides Gachagua with an opportunity to present his political agenda on an international stage, gaining visibility and credibility.

The tour provides Gachagua with an opportunity to present his political agenda on an international stage, gaining visibility and credibility. Investment Opportunities: Meeting with American investors could lead to economic partnerships beneficial for Kenya, enhancing Gachagua’s appeal as a leader focused on economic development.

In summary, Rigathi Gachagua’s planned U.S. tour represents his effort to engage with the Kenyan diaspora, promote his political agenda, and position himself as a leading opposition figure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Through town halls, cultural events, and investor meetings, he aims to garner support and strengthen his political influence both within Kenya and among the international community.

