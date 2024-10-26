How Rigathi Gachagua’s Fortunes Have Immensely Changed

Politics is like gambling; whether or not you go home empty-handed depends on the moves or plays you make. If you play it correctly, you may consistently enjoy its benefits, but if you make the wrong moves, you could easily be thrown out in the cold.

Slightly over two years after being elected Deputy President (DP), Rigathi Gachagua’s fortunes have immensely changed following his impeachment by Parliament and Senate.

- Advertisement -

Rigathi was impeached after the Senate found him guilty on five grounds but absolved him on six charges.

But how has Rigathi Gachagua’s life changed after the impeachment?

- Advertisement -

Lack of Definite Title

Before his impeachment, he was the president’s second in command and the principal assistant. However, following his ouster, his title is not clear. Some refer to him as an impeached DP, others as a former DP, and others as an embattled DP.

The lack of a definite title has been further complicated by a court case in which Gachagua has challenged his impeachment.

The court has issued conservatory orders barring the appointment of a replacement, although President William Ruto had already nominated Kithure Kindiki, whose nomination was also approved by the National Assembly.

Security Scaled Down

Gachagua was impeached while receiving treatment at the Karen hospital in Nairobi. Reports indicate that security had been heightened at the hospital. Still, security was scaled down immediately before his impeachment after the vote and the subsequent publishing of a gazette notice.

Further, media reports indicate that after the impeachment, Gachagua’s residences, which were manned by members of the elite General Service Unit (GSU) recce squad, are now manned by normal security guards.

Driving a RAV 4

Before his impeachment, Gachagua moved around in a convoy complete with chase cars, ensuring traffic was cleared for his ease of movement.

However, Gachagua was pictured leaving Karen Hospital in an RAV 4 after his ouster. The photo elicited massive reactions online, with some netizens pitying Gachagua while others claimed it was a stunt meant to attract public sympathy.

Being Summoned by DCI

The deputy president enjoys privileges such as sitting at the National Security Council and receiving security briefs. Security agencies such as the national police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rarely summon the DP.

Following his impeachment, Gachagua held a presser at which he claimed there had been attempts on his life in the past few months, among other accusations.

The claims prompted the DCI to summon him to shed more light on the same. However, Gachagua ignored the summons.

Making Physical Appearance in Court

There is no record of Gachagua making a physical appearance in court for the entire period he served as DP.

However, the situation changed after the impeachment, as Gachagua appeared in court to follow proceedings in a case challenging his ouster.

He was pictured sitting on a bench seemingly squeezed with other leaders. His appearance in court gave the impression that he was living a different life from the one he had when he was a DP.

The ongoing impeachment case has created confusion about who the DP is, which will be resolved once a judgment is delivered. This also means Gachagua could either retain his position or lose it and all the privileges that come with it.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

How Rigathi Gachagua’s Fortunes Have Immensely Changed