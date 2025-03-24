Geoffrey Kinyanjui, Diaspora Reps Visits Gachagua’s Home

Geoffrey Kinyanjui of African Flavours based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania joined forces with other Kenyan diaspora leaders for a visit with Rigathe Gachagua in Kenya.

Geoffrey was among the diaspora representatives who visited the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

The meeting underscored the strong ties between some Kenyan diaspora and the former Deputy President, highlighting the diaspora’s role in national development and their continued engagement with local leadership.

According to Rigathi Gachagua, the meeting with Kenya Diaspora representatives at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri focused on discussing various socio-economic and political issues affecting Kenyans both within the country and abroad.

‘We discussed socio-economic and political issues affecting Kenyans; more importantly and issues of critical concern include the collapsed healthcare and poorly thoughtout education reforms, political intolerance and blatant abuse of human rights including extrajudicial killings, abductions and forced disappearances of people and, the brutal business environment and Investment promotion” Gachagua said.

“We agreed to keep engaging on diverse issues and strongly agitate for change and practical reforms” Gachagua added.

This conversation is crucial as it allows the diaspora community to engage directly with local leadership, offering their perspectives on national development while addressing challenges faced by Kenyans in their respective regions.

The meeting covered areas such as economic growth, job creation, improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, as well as political matters that impact the diaspora and the general population.

The engagement aims to bridge the gap between the government and the diaspora community, ensuring that the concerns of Kenyans living abroad are recognized and that their contributions to national development are acknowledged.

By addressing these socio-economic and political challenges, Gachagua emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and the diaspora in shaping Kenya’s future.

