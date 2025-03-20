Navigating a New World: Ken Muraguri’s Journey

Moving to the United States for higher education is a life-changing experience, and for Ken Muraguri, this journey has been nothing short of transformative.

Ken’s arrival in the U.S. was filled with mixed emotions—excitement, nervousness, and the thrill of finally stepping into a long-held dream.

While his Port of Entry experience was smoother than expected, his biggest surprise came when he realized that at 9 p.m., the sun was still shining.

Adjusting to seasonal daylight changes was a culture shock—especially in winter, when darkness sets in as early as 3:30 p.m.

Thankfully, his transition was made easier by the support of the ISP community. A fellow ISP student picked him up from the airport and helped him settle into his accommodation. With ISP covering his first month’s rent and deposit, Ken was able to focus on adapting to his new environment without financial stress.

Life in the U.S. has been a whirlwind of new experiences. Ken quickly noticed that Americans are incredibly friendly and direct—a stark contrast to the reserved nature of interactions back home.

Another fascinating cultural difference was the politeness of strangers. Whether holding doors open or striking up small talk, Ken found Americans to be welcoming and approachable.

However, winter was a challenge—while the first snowfall was exciting, enduring months of freezing temperatures made him appreciate the warm Kenyan climate even more.

Outside academics, Ken has embraced new hobbies and travel experiences. He picked up racquetball and swimming, thanks to the excellent campus facilities.

He has also traveled to Baltimore, New York, Boston, and Portland, meeting old friends and discovering new places.

Reflecting on his journey, Ken is deeply grateful to ISP for making this experience possible. From securing funding to navigating visa processes and settling into a new life, ISP has been instrumental in his success. His message to aspiring scholars?

“If I could do it, so can you. Keep pushing, stay focused, and embrace the opportunities that come your way. Your dreams are valid!”

Navigating a New World: Ken Muraguri’s Journey