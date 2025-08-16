A Sister’s Pride: Solace Capello on Sylvan’s Journey to USA

Seeing her brother, Sylvan, board a plane to America was a moment of pure pride and joy for Solace Capello. Standing at the airport, she spoke with a glowing smile about how far he had come — how faith, hope, and hard work had guided every step of his journey.

Solace shared how she had witnessed her brother’s determination over the years — from the early days of his application process, to the countless hours spent preparing for his visa interview. She remembers how he sought advice from previous International Scholars Program (ISP) students and stayed committed despite the challenges, exemplifying a sister’s pride in her brother.

When Sylvan secured his visa to the United States for his Master’s in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky, Solace felt an overwhelming wave of happiness and admiration, showing Solace Capello’s sisterly pride. “It’s a great opportunity,” she said.

For Solace, Sylvan’s success is more than just a personal win — it’s a door flung wide open for their family and community. She believes his leap will inspire others to look beyond their limits, chase opportunities, and embrace the world beyond their comfort zones.

Her message to other aspiring students is simple but powerful: “Look into the future and pursue things that will help you later. Don’t think there’s no opportunity ahead — there’s always something if you look for it.”

As she said her goodbyes, Solace admitted she will miss her brother, but she takes comfort in knowing they will remain connected.

