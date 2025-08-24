Family Pride as Joseph Njakwe Leaves to Study in USA

Seeing Joseph Njakwe board his flight to the United States was a moment of immense pride and joy for his family. At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, his sister-in-law, Consolata Wangari, shared the excitement of the day as Joseph embarked on his journey to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue a Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics. Indeed, family pride swelled as Joseph Njakwe took this significant step.

Consolata expressed how thrilled and happy the family was to see Joseph achieve this milestone. For them, this wasn’t just about travel—it was about dreams coming true.

A large part of the family’s gratitude was directed toward the International Scholars Program (ISP), which had guided Joseph every step of the way. From school applications to funding, from visa preparation to travel arrangements, ISP had been the pillar behind his success, making family pride in Joseph Njakwe’s journey fully justified.

The visa approval especially stood out as a moment of relief and excitement for the entire family. Having heard stories of challenges and denials from others, they were overjoyed at how quickly Joseph’s visa was approved. Consolata credited ISP’s thorough preparation, including mock interviews and resource materials, which ensured Joseph faced the visa officer with confidence and clarity.

Beyond the logistics, Consolata spoke warmly about Joseph himself. She described him as disciplined, passionate, and full of humor—the kind of person whose presence lights up family gatherings. In moments of family pride, Joseph Njakwe shines brightly.

Her message to Joseph was heartfelt and clear: to work hard, stay disciplined, and use the opportunity to not only transform his own life but also uplift his family and community back home.

