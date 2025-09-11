UK Fires Ambassador to Washington Over Epstein Links

In a dramatic and politically charged move, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday dismissed the country’s ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, over his previously undisclosed links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision came just one day after The Sun newspaper published a series of emails written by Mandelson. These emails revealed correspondence with Epstein following the financier’s indictment by a grand jury in 2006. Epstein ultimately pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting sex from a minor. His case has continued to spark global outrage due to the extent of his crimes and the prominent figures allegedly involved.

- Advertisement -

“In light of the additional information in the emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States,” said Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty in a statement to reporters on Thursday morning.

The emails, which span several months after Epstein’s indictment, appear to show a cordial and sustained relationship between Mandelson and Epstein. Though the nature of their communications has not yet been fully disclosed, sources familiar with the correspondence say they raise serious questions. These questions concern Mandelson’s judgment and the extent of his ties to Epstein’s social network.

The revelation has triggered a political storm in Westminster. Mandelson, a veteran Labour figure and former EU trade commissioner, was appointed ambassador earlier this year by Starmer’s government. This move raised eyebrows at the time due to Mandelson’s long-standing connections to elite political and business circles.

Critics are now calling for a broader investigation into the vetting process that led to his appointment.

“It is deeply troubling that someone with known proximity to Jeffrey Epstein was placed in one of the most sensitive diplomatic roles we have,” said Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. “We need a full review of how this appointment was allowed to go forward.”

- Advertisement -

Mandelson has not commented publicly on the dismissal or the contents of the emails. However, sources close to him suggest he denies any wrongdoing and maintains that his interactions with Epstein were “strictly social and professional.”

Nevertheless, the scandal represents a major setback for Starmer’s administration. This administration came into office promising a new era of transparency and ethical leadership following years of Tory scandals.

Downing Street has yet to announce Mandelson’s replacement in Washington. For now, Deputy Head of Mission will serve as acting ambassador.

The Foreign Office is reportedly conducting an internal review of all diplomatic appointments. These appointments have been made since the July general election, amid concerns that other politically connected individuals may have received posts without full scrutiny.

Background: Epstein’s Global Reach

Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, cultivated a vast network of influential figures across politics, academia, and finance. His relationships with powerful individuals in both the U.S. and U.K. have come under renewed scrutiny following the release of court documents and testimony in related cases.

Mandelson’s name has appeared in relation to Epstein in media reports dating back more than a decade. Thursday’s dismissal marks the most serious political fallout to date from their association.

What’s Next

With growing calls for transparency and accountability, the U.K. Parliament is expected to hold emergency hearings next week. These will examine how Epstein’s influence extended into the upper ranks of British diplomacy—and what further consequences may follow.

UK Fires Ambassador to Washington Over Epstein Links