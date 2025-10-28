At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, emotions ran high as Sylvan’s mother watched her son prepare to board his flight to the United States. For her, it was not just a farewell — it was the fulfillment of a dream that began years ago.

Reflecting on his path, she shared that studying in America had always been Sylvan’s childhood dream. What once sounded like wishful thinking had now become a reality through hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering support of the ISP team.

- Advertisement -

As she watched her son embark on this new chapter to pursue a Master’s in Finance at the University of Kentucky, Sylvan’s mother urged other parents to believe in their children’s potential and to support their educational dreams, no matter how distant they may seem. She reminded families that their encouragement and prayers play a vital role in shaping the next generation of global scholars.

Sylvan’s story, seen through his mother’s eyes, reflects the power of dreams fulfilled — a journey of perseverance, family support, and new doors opening to a world of opportunity.

A Mother’s Pride: Sylvan Pkemoi’s Path to America

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), a one-stop platform that empowers bright talent to study, live, and work abroad, unlocking global opportunities without limits.The International Scholars Program is a one-stop platform that empowers bright talent to study, live, and work abroad, unlocking global opportunities without limits.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638