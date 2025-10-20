Fidel Odinga Ex-Wife Claims Deceased Husband’s Assets

The ex-wife of Fidel Odinga — the late son of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga — has stepped forward to claim financial assets left behind by her deceased husband. The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) made the development public through a gazette notice dated Friday, October 17.

Lwam Getachew Bekelle, Fidel Odinga’s widow, has formally applied to be appointed as the administrator of his unclaimed financial assets currently held by a local bank. Her application comes years after Fidel’s passing in 2015, and it signals renewed legal interest in his estate.

Fidel’s name appeared in the latest UFAA notice listing individuals whose unclaimed financial assets have received acting administrators. According to the Authority, such an appointment allows the applicant to manage and distribute the estate — but only after following a legally mandated process.

As part of the procedural requirements, UFAA has issued a 30-day window for any interested party to submit a counterclaim or objection against Getachew Bekelle’s application. The notice explicitly states that if no objections are lodged within this period, the Authority will proceed to hand over the assets to her.

The value and nature of the financial assets involved have not been publicly disclosed. However, the case could reignite public interest in the family affairs of the prominent Odinga family, which has remained a cornerstone in Kenyan politics for decades.

Fidel Odinga, who passed away unexpectedly in January 2015, left behind his wife Lwam Getachew Bekelle and a young son. Despite his relatively low political profile compared to his father and brother Raila Odinga Junior, Fidel was seen as a potential future political leader.

The UFAA continues to manage billions of shillings in unclaimed assets across the country, encouraging rightful owners or their legal representatives to come forward and claim them through structured legal channels.

This latest development adds another chapter to the ongoing management and legal resolution of estates tied to prominent public figures in Kenya.

