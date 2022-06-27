Fidel’s widow Lwam Getachew gets control of estate in Raila family property fight

Fidel Odinga’s widow, Lwam Getachew Bekele, will now have control of her husband’s estate after an out-of-court settlement reached with the Odinga family.

Media reports indicated that part of the property includes funds locked in eight bank accounts, two posh cars, a plot in Kisumu and two investment firms.

However, the Odinga family put a caveat to the deal, as Bekele cannot sell the assets and income from the properties as they are tied to her child, who is a minor.

Further, the cash in the bank accounts can only be used for the benefit of the child.

Ida Odinga, the wife to Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, authored the deal and placed her son, Raila Odinga Junior as a joint administrator alongside Bekele.

“That an administrator of the estate being Fahm Getachew Bekele be substituted with Raila Odinga Junior so as to have Lwam Getachew Bekele and Raila Odinga Junior as the administrators of the estate of the Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga,” read part of the agreement.

The agreement comes after a protracted legal battle, with the Odinga family accusing Bekele of sidelining twins who Fidel sired with another woman.

In past court sessions, Bekele sought for her son to be the sole heir to her late husband’s vast wealth. In 2019, while speaking to the media Bekele revealed that the succession case dragged in court due to her strained relationship with her mother-in-law, Ida Odinga.

“Ida has continuously made false, defamatory and unkind remarks about my family, my friends, and I,” she stated as quoted by Daily Nation at the time.

Fidel Odinga was found dead at his house in Karen in January 2015, leaving behind his wife and a son. Fidel was Raila’s eldest child in a family of four consisting of Raila Odinga Junior, Winnie Odinga and Rosemary Odinga.

At the time, Fidel was touted to venture into elective politics in 2017 and vie for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

