Four Weeks to Go: @55 Deliverance Church Conference in USA

As the countdown begins, the global Deliverance Church family is just four weeks away from a momentous celebration — the Deliverance Church @55 Diaspora Conference 2025. This historic event marks 55 years of God’s unwavering faithfulness, grace, and power working through the generations in and through Deliverance Church.

Location:

Arya Reception Hall, 1316 S Longmore, Mesa, Arizona 85202, USA

📅 Dates: November 6th – 9th, 2025

🌟 Theme: Decorating the Crown of Rejoicing

This milestone gathering is not just a celebration but a sacred moment of reflection and thanksgiving. It is a time to honor the journey of the church since its founding in 1970. Over the decades, Deliverance Church has impacted lives across continents, building leaders. They have transformed communities and preached the Gospel with boldness and compassion.

The conference will feature powerful ministers, worship, prayer, testimonies, and prophetic declarations. Among those attending is Bishop Dr. Mark Kariuki, Bishop JB Masinde, Bishop William Tuimising, Bishop George Gichana, and Bishop Steve Mungai, the convener of the event. They will be present alongside other anointed leaders from the global Deliverance Church movement.

Whether you’re part of the Deliverance Church or a friend of the ministry, this is your personal invitation to join the Deliverance Church family in Mesa, Arizona. It is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

To Register:

Visit: http://dcidiaspora.com

📞 Contact: +1 (520) 304 2482 (Rev. Hiram)

Let us gather and Decorate the Crown of Rejoicing together. Save the date and come expectant for a mighty move of God!

#DCat55 #DeliveranceChurchDiaspora #DCConference2025 #55YearsOfFaithfulness #GodIsFaithful