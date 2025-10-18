Winnie Odinga’s Powerful Tribute to Her Father Raila Odinga

“The Biggest Part of Me Died on October 15”: In a deeply emotional and moving tribute that resonated with millions across Kenya and beyond, Winnie Odinga delivered a heartfelt eulogy during the state funeral of her father, Raila Odinga. This took place at Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday, October 17, 2025.

The longtime opposition leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, passed away on October 15, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in India. He was 80 years old. Known as the “father of Kenyan democracy,” Odinga’s death marked the end of an era in the country’s political history. But for Winnie Odinga, the loss was deeply personal in a way that unleashed a powerful tribute during the funeral.

“He died in my arms,” she revealed, her voice breaking before a hushed crowd of mourners and dignitaries. They had gathered to bid farewell to the iconic leader. “I was with him in India. I held his hand. He left us strong, with dignity and pride.”

With composure and strength, Winnie dispelled rumors that had swirled following her father’s death. “Let no one twist the truth. My father did not fade away. He went out like he lived—resolute, proud, and strong.” This was part of Winnie Odinga’s deeply powerful tribute.

Winnie, herself a rising political figure and Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), paid homage not only to Raila Odinga the politician, but to Raila Odinga the father.

“I don’t know who I’ll miss more… my dad or my superhero,” she said, drawing both tears and applause from the thousands in attendance. “To many, he was Baba—the symbol of the people’s struggle. To me, he was just Dad. The man who taught me how to fight, how to love, and how to lead.” Her words embodied Winnie Odinga’s tribute, powerful and filled with emotion.

She recounted tender and private memories from their final days together. Winnie described a father whose unwavering belief in justice was matched only by his love for his family.

In her closing words, Winnie struck a tone both painful and defiant. “The biggest part of me died on October 15,” she said, holding back tears. “But his fire lives in all of us. His fight for democracy, for equality, for Kenya—that doesn’t end here. It begins again, with every one of us.” Her powerful words truly paid tribute to her father’s enduring legacy.

Her tribute has since been widely shared across social media and national platforms. It is hailed as one of the most powerful moments of the state funeral, and a reminder of the deeply human side of a man who carried the hopes of a nation for decades.

As Kenya mourns the passing of Raila Odinga, it is clear his legacy lives on—not just in the pages of history or in the hearts of millions, but in the unbreakable bond between a father and his daughter, and in the torch she now carries forward.