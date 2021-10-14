Raila’s daughter Winnie Declares she will get Married at State House

Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga has declared that she will get married at State House. Speaking on Tuesday, October 12, when Odinga met with Mount Kenya Youths at The University of Nairobi, Winnie jokingly said State House will serve as the venue for her wedding after her father is sworn in as President in 2022.

“Tell them that I said, Winnie Odinga will get married in 2022, on the lawns of State House. And you are all invited, so if you want that to happen, go register to vote,” she said.

Winnie also spoke about her relationship with her father, revealing that she rarely saw him when she was younger as he always spent time serving Kenyans.

“I could see my father after a long time because he gave much of his time fighting for the people of Kenya,” she said.

Winnie said she once asked her dad why he was rarely available prompting the former Prime Minister to take her to a political rally.

“It is then that I for the first time in life came face to face with a huge crowd that my father used to engage with regularly. On that day he told me that the crowd was his family and they deserved everything in this world to lead a good life,” she said.

Winnie said her father told her that as a leader he was always out to ensure that if he leads a good life then the people deserved better.

“If you walk around thinking you deserve the world, then you must give them the universe,” Winnie revealed what her father said.

Source-https://nairobiwire.com/

