A Father’s Pride: How Harun’s US Dream Became a Reality

When John Mwangi talks about his son, Harun Mwangi, his face lights up with pride and gratitude. From their home in Nakuru, he reflects on the journey that has brought Harun to this incredible moment as he prepares to pursue a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Temple University in the United States.

For John, this milestone is nothing short of a miracle. Harun had completed his undergraduate studies in Mechatronics Engineering two years earlier, but finding meaningful work had been a challenge. As a father, he often prayed for direction and for God to open new opportunities for his son. “Nobody was employing him,” he recalled, “but I kept trusting that if a door abroad opened, we would take it and God would take care of the rest.”

That prayer was answered. Through the International Scholars Program (ISP), Harun found the opportunity that had once seemed out of reach. For John, it was a clear sign of divine timing.

He describes Harun as honest, hardworking, and grounded, qualities he believes will carry him far in a new country. Though the family admits they will miss him deeply, John is quick to add that he wouldn’t want to stand in his son’s way. “He has to live his own life,” he said. “And I thank God he’s walking the right path.”

As an engineer himself at heart, John sees Harun’s field as one full of promise. He believes the world’s growing reliance on technology will continue to create opportunities for skilled professionals like his son.

More than anything, John’s message is one of faith, gratitude, and encouragement. He urges other parents to keep believing in their children and to support them in chasing their dreams, even beyond Kenya’s borders. He also commends ISP for the role it plays in guiding young scholars. “Keep helping people,” he said warmly. “God will reward you for every life you touch.”

As Harun begins his new chapter in the U.S., his father’s prayer remains simple yet powerful that his son stays obedient, faithful, and true to himself. “He should just rely on God,” he said. “And everything will be alright.”

