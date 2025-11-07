November 2025 — Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of State has issued a fraud warning regarding false announcements about the Diversity Visa (DV) 2027 Lottery. Officials have clarified that the DV-2027 Lottery is not currently open, and any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent.

According to the Office of Visa Services, there has been a notable increase in fraudulent emails and letters sent to individuals claiming to offer DV Lottery registration or approval services. These scammers pose as representatives of the U.S. government, attempting to extract payment or personal information from unsuspecting applicants.

- Advertisement -

The Department emphasized that official Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery information is only available through the official U.S. Department of State website: https://dvprogram.state.gov. No other website, email, or organization is authorized to operate or announce the lottery program on behalf of the U.S. government.

“We urge all applicants to stay vigilant,” the Department’s statement reads. “Do not respond to any email or message requesting payment or personal details related to the DV Lottery.”

- Advertisement -

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also provided resources to help the public recognize and avoid DV Lottery scams. The agency advises applicants to:

Verify all information through official government websites.

Be cautious of messages promising guaranteed visa selection.

Never send money or share personal data with unverified sources.

Applicants are encouraged to review the official rules and procedures for the Diversity Visa program to understand what to expect, when to expect it, and from whom.

For accurate updates and application periods for the DV-2027 Visa Lottery, visit the official website at dvprogram.state.gov or follow verified announcements from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Fraud Warning: Beware of False DV-2027 Lottery Announcements