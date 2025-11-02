James Wandere’s Pursuit of Data-Driven Economics in USA

Born and raised in the rolling hills of Meru County, James Wandere Kagiri has always been drawn to numbers, their patterns, precision, and power to explain the world. His academic journey began at Gitoro Primary School before he completed his primary education at Mwithumwiru Primary School.

He later attended Thimbiri Secondary School and later Thigaa Secondary, where his love for mathematics began to take shape.

After high school, James joined Chuka University, where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree and discovered his true passion — economics. His dream was to go beyond theory and understand how data and analytics could shape policy, business, and development in Africa.

James first came across The International Scholars Program (ISP) on TV, but at the time, he didn’t pay much attention. It wasn’t until his aunt called him and urged him to look into it that he decided to do some research. The more he learned, the more he realized that ISP was exactly the opportunity he had been searching for.

From the moment he joined, James felt the difference. He describes the program as student-centered, with a team that is always available, open to suggestions, and genuinely invested in helping students succeed. Whenever he had a question or needed clarification, there was always someone ready to guide him — making the entire experience smooth and empowering.

James is headed to the University of North Dakota, where he will pursue a Master of Science in Applied Economics and Predictive Analytics. He was drawn to the program because of its unique integration of data analytics and economic theory.

For James, mathematics has always been more than a subject — it’s a language. He finds beauty in how numbers reveal patterns and predict outcomes.

With his sights set on becoming a data-driven economist, James hopes to return to Kenya equipped with the skills to contribute to national development and innovation.

As he prepares for this exciting chapter in North Dakota, James carries with him the spirit of curiosity, hard work, and a determination to lead Kenya into the data revolution.

