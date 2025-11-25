Harun Mwangi’s Journey to the USA Through ISP Story

Harun Mwangi’s dream of studying in the United States began quietly, planted years ago through family conversations and nurtured over time by determination and curiosity. Born and raised in Nakuru County, Harun’s journey reflects focus, resilience, and the power of finding the right guidance.

The inspiration to study in the United States started at home. Harun’s uncle had relocated to America years earlier, and their conversations opened Harun’s eyes to the opportunities available beyond Kenya. His cousin, who had also studied in the US, reinforced that belief. Even though the path wasn’t clear at the time, the desire to one day pursue a master’s degree in the US stayed with him.

After completing university, Harun began taking the dream more seriously. With his cousin’s encouragement, he started searching for a program that could guide him through the process. When she mentioned the International Scholars Program, Harun became curious and decided to investigate further.

Harun took his research seriously. He explored the ISP website, watched their student stories on YouTube, downloaded the official handbook, and compared the processes outlined with official school and embassy requirements. Everything matched. Everything felt authentic. For the first time, the path to America did not feel confusing or out of reach. It felt structured, practical, and real.

This gave Harun the confidence he needed to join the program fully. In June, he officially became an ISP student, ready to begin the next phase of his academic journey.

From the moment he joined ISP, Harun felt guided and supported. The handbook gave him a clear understanding of every step involved, from applications to visa preparation. The partner universities, the documents required, the flow of the process, and even the details of what to expect at the embassy were all laid out in a way that removed confusion and anxiety.

For the first time, Harun felt that his dream of studying abroad was not only achievable but within reach. He had clarity, direction, and a team behind him.

