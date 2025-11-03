Indians Not Eligible for US Green Card Lottery DV 2027

Indians will not be eligible for the U.S. Green Card Lottery (DV-2027). The country is expected to remain excluded through at least 2029. The U.S. Diversity Visa (DV) program, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, is designed to promote immigration from countries with historically low migration rates to the United States. However, India continues to far exceed the program’s immigration threshold. This keeps it off the eligibility list year after year.

Why India Is Excluded from the Green Card Lottery

Under the current rules, countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the U.S. over the past five years are considered ineligible for the Diversity Visa program. The intention is to encourage diversity by giving opportunities to citizens of countries with fewer migration numbers.

India, with its large and growing immigrant population in the U.S., far surpasses that limit. Each year, over 60,000 Indians immigrate to the United States through various channels. These include family sponsorship, employment-based visas (like the H-1B), and other legal pathways.

In 2022 alone, more than 127,000 people from India became U.S. immigrants. This number is greater than the total newcomers from entire continents such as South America, Africa, and Europe. It makes India one of the top sources of new U.S. residents, disqualifying it from participation in the Green Card Lottery.

What This Means for Indian Citizens

For Indian nationals hoping to secure permanent residency in the U.S., the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery remains off-limits. The next few years — DV-2027 through DV-2029 — are unlikely to bring any change in eligibility. This is because Indian immigration numbers continue to rise.

Instead, Indians seeking a U.S. green card must continue to rely on employment-based or family-sponsored visa categories. Many professionals also transition from H-1B work visas to green cards through employer sponsorship. However, that process can take several years due to high demand and per-country caps.

Conclusion

While the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-2027) opens doors for citizens from many nations, Indians are not eligible to apply due to high immigration numbers. With India consistently ranking among the top sources of new U.S. residents, this ineligibility is expected to persist for the foreseeable future.

For Indian nationals seeking U.S. permanent residency, exploring employment-based visas, family sponsorships, or study-to-work pathways remains the most viable route — as the Green Card Lottery remains out of reach for now.

