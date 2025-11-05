Jose Mourinho Bio: Wife Matilde Faria, Children and Family Life

Jose Mourinho, one of the most successful and charismatic football managers of his generation, is known for his tactical genius, fiery personality, and remarkable list of achievements across Europe. Beyond the spotlight of the football world, Mourinho is a devoted husband and father, married to Matilde Faria for over 35 years.

Who Is Jose Mourinho’s Wife, Matilde Faria?

Jose Mourinho has been married to Matilde “Tami” Faria since the late 1980s. The couple met in their hometown of Setúbal, Portugal, during their teenage years and have remained inseparable ever since.

Faria, known for her humility and grace, has often been described as the quiet force behind Mourinho’s success. Despite her husband’s fame, she prefers a private life, dedicating much of her time to family and humanitarian causes.

Mourinho has spoken fondly about their relationship, once revealing that he rarely discusses football at home because, as he put it, “It’s not her world.”

Jose Mourinho’s Children

Together, Mourinho and Faria have two children:

Matilde Mourinho , born in 1996, is their eldest child. She is a fashion influencer and socialite based in London, often seen at high-profile events and charity galas.

, born in 1996, is their eldest child. She is a fashion influencer and socialite based in London, often seen at high-profile events and charity galas. José Mário Mourinho Jr., born in 2000, followed in his father’s footsteps with a passion for football. He played as a goalkeeper in the youth academies of Fulham FC and Chelsea FC.

Both children maintain a relatively low profile but share a close relationship with their parents, frequently supporting Mourinho during his managerial stints around Europe.

Jose Mourinho’s Illustrious Career

Early Years and Breakthrough

Born on January 26, 1963, in Setúbal, Portugal, José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix began his football career as a player before quickly turning to coaching. After working as an interpreter and assistant for Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting CP, Porto, and Barcelona, Mourinho developed his sharp tactical mind and leadership skills.

Rise to Stardom at FC Porto

Mourinho’s breakthrough came in the early 2000s with FC Porto, where he achieved phenomenal success. Under his leadership, Porto won:

The Primeira Liga (2002–03, 2003–04)

The UEFA Cup (2002–03)

The UEFA Champions League (2003–04)

This meteoric rise earned him global recognition and paved the way for a move to England.

The Chelsea Era

In 2004, Mourinho joined Chelsea FC, famously calling himself “The Special One.” He led Chelsea to back-to-back Premier League titles (2004–05, 2005–06), transforming the club into a dominant force in English football. After leaving and later returning in 2013, he added another Premier League title in 2014–15.

Success Across Europe

Mourinho’s managerial journey has included some of the biggest clubs in world football:

Inter Milan: Won the Serie A twice and the UEFA Champions League in 2009–10, completing a historic treble.

Real Madrid: Captured La Liga (2011–12) with a record-breaking 100 points.

Manchester United: Won the Europa League (2016–17) and EFL Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur: Reached the EFL Cup Final (2020–21).

AS Roma: Guided Roma to victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021–22) — the club’s first European trophy in over 60 years.

A Strong Family Foundation

Despite his demanding career and constant travel, Mourinho has always emphasized the importance of family. He often credits his wife and children for providing balance and emotional support throughout his football journey.

In interviews, he has said that while football defines much of his public life, his true happiness lies at home. The Mourinho family divides their time between London and Setúbal, maintaining close ties to their Portuguese roots.

Humanitarian Work and Personal Interests

Outside football, Jose Mourinho is deeply involved in charitable and humanitarian work. He has collaborated with organizations like the United Nations World Food Programme and supported numerous initiatives alongside Matilde Faria, who is passionate about social causes.

When not managing, Mourinho enjoys spending time with his family, reading, and studying other sports and leadership philosophies — all of which, he says, keep his mind sharp.

