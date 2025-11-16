Kenyan Man Killed by Runaway Tire in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — A Kenyan diaspora community leader, Bernard Wanjohi Kamara, 55, died on the morning of Saturday, November 15, 2025, after a runaway tire struck his vehicle on Interstate 440 (I-440) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the fatal incident occurred when a left front tire detached from a 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by 28-year-old Tyree McKinnie. The loose tire crossed the median barrier and crashed into Kamara’s Toyota Rav4, causing a catastrophic collision. Kamara was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that McKinnie has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving without a license, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration. The crash remains under active investigation.

Loss Felt Across the Kenyan Diaspora Community

Bernard Wanjohi Kamara—popularly known as brother Wanjohi—was a respected national leader within the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA). He served as Director of the Men’s Department and was a valued member of the National Executive Board (NEB), as well as a longtime member of the KCFA Triangle Chapter in North Carolina.

In a statement announcing his passing, KCFA President Patricia Njanga expressed deep sorrow:

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our NEB member, Brother Bernard Wanjohi, who went to be with the Lord following a road accident this morning. Brother Wanjohi faithfully served as the Director of the Men’s Department and was a committed member of the KCFA Triangle Chapter. His dedication, humility, and heart for the fellowship have touched many.”

Patricia also urged the community to support the grieving family:

“Please lift his wife, Jane, and their children in prayer as they walk through this season of grief. May the Lord surround them with comfort, strength, and peace.”

Wanjohi’s death has sent shockwaves through the Kenyan diaspora across the United States, where he was admired for his leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to service.

Ongoing Investigation

Raleigh Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tire detachment and the events leading up to the accident. Further updates will be released as the investigation progresses.

Community members and friends are expected to hold vigils and prayer meetings in the coming days as they honor brother Wanjohi’s life and legacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace!