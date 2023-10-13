Inauguration of the First Female KCFA President In Baltimore Maryland

On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA) will inaugurate its first female president, Ms. Patricia Njenga. The event will be held at Trinity Life Assembly of God, Lutherville, Maryland.

KCFA has been a cornerstone of the Kenyan community since 1991. It has had 7 presidents all of whom have been male. During this year’s National Annual Conference, Ms. Njenga made history when she was elected the first female to serve as the KCFA president.

“I take the work of God seriously, “Patricia said after she was voted in, “And I cannot wait to see what God will do, where we will go together.”

Along with Patricia, an additional 6 new leaders will be inaugurated at the event. They include;

Sonnie Kamau – Deputy General Secretary

Loise Kabui – Deputy treasurer

Janet Kago-Muchiri – Deputy Director, Department of Women

Grace Mubichi – Director of A Promise Generation

Nicholas Karinge – Deputy Director, A Promise Generation

Neema Kirigo – Deputy Director, Children.

KCFA is a US-based Christian organization that brings together born-again Christians from all walks of life excited about serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

By Dr. Joseph Okello

Kenya Christian Fellowship in America

kcfanational@gmail.com

