Hundreds cheer for KCFA’s first ‘madam president’ on inaugural day

Patricia Njenga makes history by taking the helm as the first female president of Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, KCFA in 32 years.

Patricia Njenga poses for a photo on inauguration day, October 14. The 52-year-old began her official tenure as the 8th president of the Kenyan Christian Fellowship in America, KCFA.

Although many religious groups allow women to hold leadership positions, few do so, at the very top. But at Trinity Life Church in Lutherville– a suburb of Baltimore in Maryland, USA– there’s a buzz in the air. More than 200 people with Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA) cheered for Patricia Njenga as she took the presidential oath on Saturday, October 14.

Attendees celebrated the historic crowning throughout the day; turning the auditorium into a makeshift banquet hall. Gold tones, black banners and white sashes filled the room. “We have our own madam president,” a woman remarked with glee.

Njenga is the first woman to lead the organization since its founding in 1991. She began serving in the non-profit as General Secretary; a role she held at the local and national level. Njenga currently serves as the chair of KCFA Baltimore Chapter. She succeeds Joseph Okello, PhD who presided for eight years.

“KCFA is in safe hands,” said Okello. “I told her ‘you will make an excellent KCFA president.’ I didn’t know I was planting a seed, then she ran for office. She is a team player who can rally people and fire up the base.”

Lucas Kimani, a former KCFA president, agreed. “I’ve watched her grow,” said the founding member of KCFA’s Baltimore Chapter. “She is resilient, focused and is the kind of leader who can usher more souls into God’s kingdom.”

As the head of KCFA, Njenga faces considerable challenges ahead.

In 2019, KCFA purchased 74 acres of land in Norlina, North Carolina. Members of the organization’s executive board say the land will be developed into a ‘cultural center for people of Kenyan descent’. KCFA is fundraising towards that effort and has reached 60% of its $100,000 goal for the first phase of the project, according to its website.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the work that’s been started,” said Njenga. “I want to work with young people closely because they are the future of this organization. KCFA is as strong as its chapters, so I’m also going to look at ways to strengthen membership.”

At last count, 2,000 people had renewed their membership. Leaders say the organization has the capacity to grow sixfold. It has 24 chapters in the United States. A chapter in Nairobi, Kenya, is currently in the works. Asked if there are any qualms about an unmarried woman leading KCFA to new heights, a senior official said, “it’s quite the opposite.” Njenga’s term culminates in 2027.

By Wambui Kamau

