US Introduces Changes to Diversity Visa Lottery DV-2027 Program

Washington, D.C., November 6, 2025 — The U.S. Department of State has announced upcoming changes to the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery program for the DV-2027 cycle. This program offers a pathway to U.S. permanent residency for up to 55,000 immigrants each year.

According to the Department’s statement released on Wednesday, the DV-2027 registration process will be updated. However, specific details about the new procedures have not yet been disclosed. Officials said the changes are intended to enhance the security and efficiency of the application system. They did not clarify what technical or procedural adjustments will be implemented.

The Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, provides opportunities for individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States. This lottery allows them to obtain permanent resident status. Each year, millions of applicants worldwide submit entries through the official U.S. State Department website during the designated registration period.

Despite the upcoming changes, the visa issuance period for selected applicants will remain the same. Individuals selected in the DV-2027 draw will be eligible to apply for their immigrant visas between October 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027.

The Department of State emphasized that only entries submitted through the official DV Lottery website will be considered valid. Applicants are urged to be cautious of fraudulent websites or services that claim to guarantee selection.

The U.S. government is expected to release additional details about the revised Diversity Visa Lottery entry process. This will likely happen ahead of the next registration window, likely in late 2025 or early 2026.

For updates, applicants are encouraged to visit the official U.S. Department of State website and monitor announcements regarding the DV-2027 Diversity Visa Lottery program.

