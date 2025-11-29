Kenya maintains a wide network of embassies, high commissions, and consulates to serve its citizens and strengthen diplomatic relations across the globe. These missions provide essential services such as passport renewal, visa processing, consular support, investment facilitation, and diaspora assistance.
To help travelers, Kenyan citizens abroad, and foreign nationals seeking information, we have compiled official website links for a number of Kenya’s diplomatic missions. For quick access to the full and updated directory from the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs, use the link included below.
Official Kenya Embassy & High Commission Websites
Below is a structured list of Kenya’s diplomatic missions worldwide. It includes embassies and high commissions with verified official websites.
Complete Embassy Directory
For the full and official list of Kenya’s embassies, high commissions, and consulates around the world, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomatic directory:
👉 Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Diplomatic Missions Directory
(https://www.mfa.go.ke/diplomatic-missions)
Interactive Embassy List
Scroll To Top
Website Links For Kenya Embassies Around the World
-
ADDIS ABABA - Kenya Embassy and Permanent Mission to African Union - IGAD and Addis Ababa Kenya Embassy Addis
-
CAIRO - Ambassador Kenya Embassy, Cairo Villa 60, Al Canal Street Maadi EGYPT
-
KAMPALA - Kenya High Commission, Kampala Plot 8A John Babiha KAMPALA UGANDA
-
DAR-ES-SALAAM High Commissioner Kenya High Commission, Dar-es-Salaam Plot 1859, Bongonyo/Kaunda Drive Junction
-
Ambassador Kenya Embassy, Khartoum Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Eltyef Block 22, House
-
High Commissioner Kenya High Commission, Kigali Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya High Commission, Gaborone Plot No. 2615 Zebra Way, Off Chuma Drive Private Bag,
-
Kenya High Commission, Lusaka Embassy
-
Kenya Embassy, Mogadishu Address Aden Abdulle
-
Kenya Embassy, Harare Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya Embassy, Kinshasa Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
LUANDA Ambassador Kenya Embassy, Embassy ANGOLA
-
Kenya High Commission, Abuja Chancery
-
UNITED NATIONS OFFICE NAIROBI (UNON) & UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME (UNEP)
-
UN HABITAT Ambassador/Permanent Representative /Permanent Mission of Kenya to UN Habitat UN Cresent Avenue Gigiri
-
ALGIERS/ALGERIA Ambassador Embassy of Republic of Kenya, Algiers
-
Embassy of Republic of Kenya, Bujumbura PTA Bank Building
-
Embassy of Republic of Kenya Juba Hai-Cinema
-
Kenya High Commission, Pretoria High Commission of the Republic of Kenya Chancery
-
Kenya High Commission, Windhoek High Commission of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya High Commission, Canberra 043 Culgoa Circuit 0 Malley ACT
-
Kenya High Commission, Islamabad
-
Kenya High Commission, Kuala Lumpur
-
Kenya High Commission, New Delhi High Commission
-
Kenya Embassy, Tokyo Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya Embassy, Bangkok Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
SEOUL - Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya Embassy, Brussels Embassy of the Republic
-
Kenya Embassy, Berlin Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
GENEVA - Kenya Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nationss Office at Geneva
-
Kenya Embassy, The Hague Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Nieuwe
-
Kenya High Commission, London 45 Portland Plance
-
Kenya Embassy, Moscow Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya Embassy, Paris Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya Embassy, Rome Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Viale Luca Gaurico
-
Kenya Embassy, Stockholm Embassy of Republic of Kenya Birger Jarlsgatan
-
Kenya Embassy, Vienna Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Republic
-
Kenya High Commission, Ireland Embassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya Embassy, Spain Embassy of the Republic of Kenya c/Jorge Juan
-
PARIS - Permanent Delegation of Kenya to UNESCO 1 Rue Miollis
-
Kenya Embassy, Ankara LIkbahar mahallesi, turan gunes bulvari Galip
-
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya, Doha West Bay, Zone
-
Kenya’s Embassy, MUSCATEmbassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya’s Embassy, MUSCATEmbassy of the Republic of Kenya
-
Kenya’s Embassy, KUWAIT Embassy of the Republic of Kenya Al-Zahra
-
Ambassador/Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations 866 United Nations Plaza, Rm 304 NEW YORK,
-
United States (Washington, D.C.): Kenya Embassy Washington D.C.
-
Canada (Ottawa): Kenya High Commission in Ottawa
-
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya, Brasília - Brazil
-
The Kenya Consulate – Los Angeles
-
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya - Indonesia
Why This Directory Is Important
Kenyan citizens abroad frequently require essential consular services, including:
- Passport applications and renewals
- Emergency travel documents
- Visa services for foreign nationals
- Legal and notarial services
- Diaspora support and registration
- Trade, tourism, and investment information
Having direct access to verified embassy websites helps ensure that users receive accurate and up-to-date information from official sources.
Final Thoughts
Whether you are a Kenyan living abroad, a traveler, or a foreign national seeking visa or consular services, accessing the correct Kenya Embassy website is crucial. Use the directory above and the shortcode provided to easily find the mission nearest to you.
For news updates, travel notices, or new embassy openings, follow updates from the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs.