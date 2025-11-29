spot_img
Friday, November 28, 2025
KENYAN DIASPORA NEWS

Website Links for Kenya Embassies Around the World

Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
Kenya maintains a wide network of embassies, high commissions, and consulates to serve its citizens and strengthen diplomatic relations across the globe. These missions provide essential services such as passport renewal, visa processing, consular support, investment facilitation, and diaspora assistance.

To help travelers, Kenyan citizens abroad, and foreign nationals seeking information, we have compiled official website links for a number of Kenya’s diplomatic missions. For quick access to the full and updated directory from the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs, use the link included below.

Official Kenya Embassy & High Commission Websites

Below is a structured list of Kenya’s diplomatic missions worldwide. It includes embassies and high commissions with verified official websites.

Complete Embassy Directory

For the full and official list of Kenya’s embassies, high commissions, and consulates around the world, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomatic directory:

👉 Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Diplomatic Missions Directory
(https://www.mfa.go.ke/diplomatic-missions)

Interactive Embassy List
Why This Directory Is Important

Kenyan citizens abroad frequently require essential consular services, including:

  • Passport applications and renewals
  • Emergency travel documents
  • Visa services for foreign nationals
  • Legal and notarial services
  • Diaspora support and registration
  • Trade, tourism, and investment information

Having direct access to verified embassy websites helps ensure that users receive accurate and up-to-date information from official sources.

Final Thoughts

Whether you are a Kenyan living abroad, a traveler, or a foreign national seeking visa or consular services, accessing the correct Kenya Embassy website is crucial. Use the directory above and the shortcode provided to easily find the mission nearest to you.

For news updates, travel notices, or new embassy openings, follow updates from the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

