Susan Maiba’s Journey From Taita Taveta, Kenya to the USA

Susan Maiba grew up in Taveta town, Taita Taveta County, in an environment where the odds often push young people to settle early. Opportunities were limited, the climate harsh, and for many girls around her, education ended before it had a chance to shape a future.

Watching her mother struggle to provide, Susan learned early that progress would require discipline and consistency, even when things felt unfair. She went to primary in a local school before joining Chemil Sugar Academy in Kisumu County. After completing high school-, Susan enrolled at Strathmore University for CPA studies, then joined Kenyatta University in 2016 to pursue a Bachelor of Economics and Finance. She graduated in July 2021, then spent the uncertain COVID period volunteering with the Kenya Red Cross.

In May 2022, her volunteer work opened a new door. Susan was hired by the Red Cross as a project assistant, supporting thousands of farmers in securing grants. The job gave her stability, but after a while, she felt the rhythm of life becoming too predictable. That is when an earlier conversation returned to her mind, a friend had once mentioned the International Scholars Program.

Susan joined ISP in mid 2024 and immediately noticed the structure. She describes a system that responds fast, staff that communicate clearly, and a process that feels guided rather than confusing. Through career advisory, she applied to both the University of Kentucky for a Master of Science in Finance and Virginia Commonwealth University for a Master of Science in Economics.

Funding, the barrier that stops many students before they begin, was addressed through the program’s guidance. With acceptance and a clear plan in place, the final hurdle was the F-1 visa.

She approached visa preparation like a serious course. She studied ISP’s resources, watched training videos repeatedly, took notes, and practiced responses until she could answer confidently without relying on memorized lines. The mock interview was the turning point. On August 1st, 2025, Susan walked into the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi nervous but ready. She was asked what she would study, why she chose the University of Kentucky, what she did at the Red Cross, how she would handle funding, and what her plan was after graduation.

Then came the moment that changed everything. The visa officer approved her visa. At home, the news brought tears and relief. Her family had prayed, waited, and sacrificed, and the approval felt like a breakthrough for everyone. Susan’s arrival in Lexington was met with community. ISP students already in the U.S. helped with transport and settling in, making the transition less intimidating.

