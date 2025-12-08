Harriet’s Journey From Nairobi, Kenya to the University of Kentucky

For Harriet Watiri Kinuthia boarded her flight to the United States, heading to the University of Kentucky in Lexington to pursue a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management through the International Scholars Program..

Harriet’s academic path stretches back to her early years at Kianda School before transferring to Gilgil Girls High School to finish her secondary education. She later joined the Technical University of Mombasa and graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Food Technology and Quality Assurance.

Her introduction to the International Scholars Program came through a beneficiary who relocated in 2023. Their story inspired her, and Harriet spent nearly a year quietly researching ISP, reading the handbook, following updates online, and evaluating the program with care.

Harriet remembers her ISP experience with deep appreciation. She often called for guidance, reassurance, and clarification, and received steady support at every turn. The process, she says, felt seamless from the very beginning, and she attributes that smooth journey to the dedication of the team that walked with her until the very last step.

- Advertisement -

The visa stage tested her discipline and resolve. Harriet committed herself fully to preparation, waking up at three in the morning and studying late into the night for an entire month. Her goal was to understand her story so well that she could communicate it clearly and confidently. When the day of the interview finally arrived, she was calm. What many describe as a tense moment became for her an easy exchange.

Now in the air for her first-ever international trip, Harriet is crossing continents on a journey that stretches from Nairobi to Heathrow, then to North Carolina, and finally to Lexington.

As she begins this new chapter, Harriet remains anchored in gratitude. She thanks her parents most deeply for their unwavering emotional and financial support. Her siblings also played a key role, stepping in as mock visa officers and helping her sharpen her story through countless practice sessions. Their belief in her made the victory possible.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Harriet’s Journey From Nairobi, Kenya to the University of Kentucky