Harun Njuguna Mwangi’s Successful F-1 Visa Story

Harun Njuguna Mwangi’s path to securing his U.S. F-1 student visa was paved with intense preparation, countless study hours, mock interviews, and the unshakable support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

His visa journey began the moment he received his I-20 from Temple University. ISP equipped him with everything he needed, from training materials to real interview transcripts. Every tip, every discussion, and every practice session added a new layer of readiness.

When he finally felt prepared, Harun took his mock interview with Wilfred. It was thorough and revealing, exactly what he needed. Wilfred highlighted his strengths, pointed out areas to polish, and encouraged him to walk into the embassy with confidence.

On the morning of the interview, Harun arrived at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi. The cold morning air, the long lines, and the quiet tension among applicants made the moment feel incredibly real.

When his turn came, Harun stepped forward calm, composed, and ready. The visa officer asked him several questions, what he was going to study, why he chose Temple University, his work experience, how the degree aligned with his career goals, and finally, the crucial funding question. Harun responded with clarity, and everything checked out.

Satisfied, the visa officer looked up and delivered the words he had been waiting for:

“I’m approving your visa.”

Harun walked out of the embassy excited, relieved, and grateful. Everything he had prepared for, everything ISP had trained him on, aligned perfectly in those few minutes at the visa window.

