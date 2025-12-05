How Joshua Secured His US Graduate Studies with ISP

For Joshua Kalamu, the dream of studying in the United States always felt just out of reach. He could secure admission letters, he could research programs, but when it came to funding, everything stalled.

That was until he discovered the International Scholars Program. What stood out to him immediately was simple: ISP didn’t just help students gain admission. They helped them secure funding.

What impressed him even more was how hands-on the ISP team was. They never left him to figure things out on his own. From the very beginning, he had advisory sessions that broke down every step of the school application process. His role was to pick the schools, and ISP took care of the rest.

He settles for University of South Dakota. Its Midwestern location aligned with his interest in sustainable agriculture and GIS. The program had options for thesis and non-thesis tracks and strong faculty in the fields he wanted to specialize in. He found himself reaching out to professors even before his admission came through.

- Advertisement -

Soon enough, he received his acceptance letter from the University of South Dakota. It did not take long. He shared the news with his parents, who celebrated this milestone alongside him. His next step was to connect with his academic advisor, Professor Jordan, who helped him map out his academic plan. Together, they identified suitable areas within sustainability that matched Joshua’s strengths and long-term vision.

Then came the funding stage, the step that had discouraged him for years before ISP. This time, it was different. ISP provided clear guidance and multiple funding options. It was a smooth transition, supported by the funding advisory team that helped him secure exactly what he needed.

For Joshua, ISP did not just simplify the process. They made the impossible feel achievable. At every stage, from school applications to funding and visa preparation, he found a team that guided him, encouraged him, and ensured he never felt lost.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

How Joshua Secured His US Graduate Studies with ISP