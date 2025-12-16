Ruto Honors Elvis Kibet & Felix Kaleke for Risky Diaspora Rescue

President William Ruto, PhD, has honored two young Kenyan diplomats, Mr. Elvis Kibet and Mr. Felix Kaleke, for their exceptional bravery and leadership in high-risk diaspora evacuation missions in Lebanon and Myanmar. The two officers were conferred with the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) of Kenya during the 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations, marking a historic moment for Kenya’s foreign and diaspora service.

Presidential Recognition for Extraordinary Service

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs, under the leadership of Principal Secretary Ms. Roseline K. Njogu, extended its heartfelt gratitude to President Ruto for recognizing the dedication, courage, and professionalism of the two officers. The presidential honor underscores the government’s commitment to protecting Kenyan citizens abroad, even in the most volatile and dangerous environments.

Mr. Elvis Kibet played a critical role in coordinating and executing the evacuation of Kenyans from conflict-hit Lebanon, while Mr. Felix Kaleke was instrumental in leading evacuation efforts in Myanmar, where security and logistical challenges posed significant risks.

A Vote of Confidence in Kenya’s Diaspora Institutions

The conferment of the OGW is widely viewed as a strong vote of confidence in the work of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, led by H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

- Advertisement -

“These honors reflect the unwavering dedication of our officers who put their lives on the line to safeguard Kenyans abroad,” PS Roseline Njogu noted, emphasizing that the recognition strengthens morale across Kenya’s diplomatic corps.

Among the Youngest Kenyans to Receive OGW

In a remarkable milestone, Elvis Kibet and Felix Kaleke are among the youngest Kenyans ever to receive a national honor directly from the Head of State. Their recognition highlights the growing role of young professionals in shaping Kenya’s foreign policy, crisis response, and diaspora engagement.

Strengthening Kenya’s Global Diaspora Protection

The successful evacuations in Lebanon and Myanmar demonstrate Kenya’s evolving capacity to respond swiftly to international crises affecting its citizens. As global instability continues to impact diaspora communities, the government’s proactive approach—championed by President Ruto—signals a renewed focus on diaspora safety, diplomacy, and crisis management.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

Ruto Honors Elvis Kibet & Felix Kaleke for Risky Diaspora Rescue

Like this: Like Loading...