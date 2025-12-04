Sharon: From Rural Kericho to Community Leader in Wales UK

When 27-year-old Sharon Chepchirchir left Litein in Kericho County for the United Kingdom, she expected to pursue academic excellence—not spark a community movement using the power of photography.

A former arts teacher at Litein Day Secondary School and Chelilis Girls Secondary School, Chepchirchir moved to Swansea, Wales, in 2022 to study for a Master’s in Communication, Media Practice, and Public Relations. Teaching, she says, runs in her blood. Both her parents are educators, and shaping young minds felt like a natural calling.

But during her postgraduate studies, something unexpected happened—she discovered a deep passion for visual storytelling, a medium that blended creativity, community, and communication.

Discovering a New Purpose in Swansea

As part of her studies and community involvement, Chepchirchir volunteered at the Congolese Development Project (CDP), an organisation that supports refugees and asylum seekers in Swansea. It was there that she noticed a crucial gap:

the people most photographed in humanitarian settings rarely get to control their own narratives.

Refugees often appear in reports, campaigns, and social media posts—but their personal voices, perspectives, and artistic potential go unheard.

Determined to change that, Chepchirchir designed Photography 101: Snap & Edit, a hands-on workshop empowering refugees to take charge of their stories. The course teaches:

Camera handling

Visual composition

Ethics in photography

Photo editing

Story development

Introduction to visual projects

Her approach prioritises dignity, authorship, and creativity—giving participants the skills to document their lives from their own perspective.

Photography as a Tool for Healing and Identity

One of the workshop’s most memorable moments, she recalls, came from a young refugee who began by photographing flowers. But as he learned more about storytelling through images, he gradually shifted to documenting his family, daily routines, and personal experiences.

This transformation captured exactly what Chepchirchir hoped to achieve.

“Talent isn’t rare—opportunity is.” she says.

For many participants, photography becomes more than a technical skill. It becomes a tool for healing, self-expression, and reclaiming identity.

Growing Into a Community Leader in Wales

Today, Chepchirchir collaborates with community organisations including Women for Resources and other grassroots groups across Swansea. Her workshops and outreach programmes continue to uplift women, youth, and refugees—establishing her as an emerging community leader in Wales.

Despite her growing impact, she maintains that her journey has simply evolved—not changed.

From a rural classroom in Kericho, Kenya, to community halls in Wales, Chepchirchir believes she is still a teacher at heart.

“I never stopped teaching—I just changed the classroom.”

A Story of Transformation, Purpose, and Impact

Sharon Chepchirchir’s story is more than an academic journey abroad. It is a testament to how one woman transformed her passion for art, communication, and education into a lifeline for displaced communities.

Her path—from the hills of Kericho to the multicultural city of Swansea—shows how far compassion, creativity, and courage can travel.

And for the refugees whose stories she helps illuminate, her work is proof that everyone deserves to be the author of their own narrative.

