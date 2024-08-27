King appointed: Kenyan Timothy Wambunya to Lead a UK Diocese

The King of England has ratified the nomination of Kenyan Bishop Dr Timothy Wambunya as the next Area Bishop of Wolverhampton, marking a significant milestone in his extensive ecclesiastical journey.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, places Wambunya at the helm of the diocese of Lichfield’s Wolverhampton area, succeeding Bishop Clive Gregory, who is set to retire.

This historic nod reflects both Wambunya’s deep-rooted commitment to the Church and the remarkable journey that has taken him from Kenya’s rural landscapes to the heart of the United Kingdom’s Anglican community.

Wambunya, who is currently the vicar of St Paul’s in Slough, Diocese of Oxford, will assume his new role in October. His journey to this esteemed position has been anything but conventional. Born in Kenya, Wambunya moved to the UK at the age of 19, initially pursuing a career in marine engineering.

However, a calling to the Church led him down a path of theological study, first at Oak Hill College in London, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theology, and later at Middlesex University, where he gained a BA in theology, followed by a master’s in Philosophy from Oxford University and a PhD in Paremiology from the University of Wales.

His background in engineering, combined with his scholarly pursuits, has equipped him with a unique perspective on ministry, one that blends practical problem-solving with deep theological insight.

His ordination in 1998 set the stage for an illustrious career within the Church of England, beginning with his service at St John, Southall Green, and later as vicar at Emmanuel Holloway Church, Stepney.

However, his contributions to the Church are not confined to the UK. Wambunya’s return to Kenya in 2007 as the principal of Carlile College (The Church Army Africa College) in Nairobi points to his commitment to fostering theological education and nurturing future church leaders.

His tenure as Bishop of the Diocese of Butere from 2013 to 2020 further solidified his reputation as a leader dedicated to both his faith and his community.

His appointment as the next Area Bishop of Wolverhampton marks a new chapter in a career characterised by service across two continents. Wambunya’s focus on intercultural mission, as highlighted in his recent statements, signals his intent to continue fostering inclusivity and diversity within the Church.

In his new role, Wambunya is expected to bring his extensive experience and profound understanding of both African and British ecclesiastical contexts to bear on his work in Wolverhampton. His ability to navigate complex cultural landscapes, combined with his engineering acumen, positions him as a bishop uniquely suited to address the challenges of the modern Church. The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave, expressed confidence in Wambunya’s ability to lead, noting his blend of practical, theological, and pastoral skills.

Wambunya’s journey from a young athlete in Kenya, who once excelled in 100m and 200m sprints and was a contender for the Commonwealth Games trials, to his upcoming role as a bishop in the UK, is an inspiring story of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering faith.

His life’s trajectory, marked by significant achievements in both the secular and religious realms, underscores the breadth of his experience and the depth of his commitment to serving the Church.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

King appointed: Kenyan Timothy Wambunya to Lead a UK Diocese