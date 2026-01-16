Canada Warns of Rising Illegal Migration from Kenya

Advertisements

The Government of Canada has expressed increasing concern over rising cases of illegal migration and visa fraud targeting Kenyan youth, even as demand for opportunities to work or travel to Canada continues to grow.

Speaking during a forum on safe, orderly, and regular migration convened by the High Commission of Canada in Nairobi, Canadian High Commissioner Joshua Tabah cautioned that major global events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 are being exploited by criminal networks. These networks prey on young Kenyans through fraudulent job offers and deceptive visa schemes.

Tabah observed that interest among Kenyans seeking employment, study, or travel opportunities in Canada has escalated in recent years. This is particularly true among young people hoping to secure jobs associated with international sporting and economic events.

“Many Kenyan youth are genuinely seeking better opportunities abroad. However, too many are being misled by unscrupulous agents who promote false job promises and irregular migration pathways,” Tabah stated.

He warned that entering Canada on a visitor visa with the intention of working or later changing immigration status is unlawful and frequently encouraged by unethical recruiters. Such practices, he said, expose migrants to exploitation, financial loss, detention, and possible deportation.

Strengthened Cooperation Between Canada and Kenya

The High Commissioner indicated that Canada is intensifying collaboration with Kenyan government agencies, law enforcement bodies, and labour regulators to curb unethical recruitment practices. In addition, they aim to dismantle visa fraud networks.

He emphasised that legitimate employment opportunities in Canada are only accessible through regulated immigration channels, including:

Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)

International Mobility Program (IMP)

Employer-sponsored work permits

Provincial nominee pathways

“As Canada prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026, we want Kenyan youth — and their families — to understand that there are no shortcuts. Compliance with legal processes is the only safe and sustainable pathway to work abroad,” Tabah said.

Implications for the Kenyan Diaspora

Canadian officials urged Kenyan diaspora communities in Canada and other countries to exercise caution when advising or assisting relatives seeking visas.

The High Commission encouraged diaspora members to:

Direct applicants to official Canadian government immigration platforms

Avoid reliance on unregistered agents or intermediaries

Verify job offers through legitimate employers

Report suspicious recruitment schemes to Kenyan authorities

With Canada set to host part of the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, authorities anticipate continued interest from Kenyans seeking employment in sectors such as hospitality, construction, logistics, and event management.

However, officials reiterated that all applicants must adhere strictly to legal immigration procedures. This is necessary to avoid falling victim to fraud or human trafficking networks.

