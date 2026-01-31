Death Announcement: Paul Joseph Kaiga Passes Away in Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia – January 27, 2026 — It is with profound sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Mr. Paul Joseph Kaiga, who passed away on January 27, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, shortly after arriving from Kenya to visit his family.

Mr. Kaiga’s sudden death has left the Kenyan diaspora community in the United States and loved ones in Kenya in deep mourning. He was a devoted family man, a faithful servant of God, and a pillar of love to all who knew him.

Loving Family Man

Mr. Paul Joseph Kaiga is survived by:

His beloved wife: Mrs. Julia Kaiga of Atlanta, Georgia

Mrs. Julia Kaiga of Atlanta, Georgia His children:

Anne Kaiga Reis – Uwahu, Hawaii

Rose Kaiga Muigai – Atlanta, Georgia

Rahab Kaiga – Atlanta, Georgia

Mary Kaiga – Nyeri, Kenya

Lilian Kaiga – Nyeri, Kenya

He was a proud grandfather to ten and a great-grandfather to one, leaving behind a legacy of love, unity, and faith.

Prayer Meeting Details

A prayer meeting will be held to honor the life of Mr. Paul Joseph Kaiga and support the family:

Friday, January 30, 2026

7:00 PM

201 Lakeside Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

(Muigai family residence)

The family invites all friends, relatives, and members of the Kenyan diaspora community to attend and stand with them in prayer.

Financial Support & Contributions

Well-wishers who would like to support the family during this difficult time may send contributions through:

CashApp / Zelle

Rose Kaiga Muigai

📞 678-760-6076

💵 $RoseKaigaMuigai

📞 678-760-6076 💵 $RoseKaigaMuigai Willie Muigai

📞 404-663-4294

💵 $williemuigai

📞 404-663-4294 💵 $williemuigai Anne Kaiga Reis

📞 404-543-9839

💵 $AnneKaigaReis

WhatsApp Family Support Group

Join the family prayer and coordination group here:

🔗 https://chat.whatsapp.com/BbEyt7234WiI9rQA0rLGSV?mode=gi_t

A Final Tribute

“The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” — Job 1:21

May the soul of Paul Joseph Kaiga rest in eternal peace, and may God comfort his family and friends during this time of sorrow.

Death Announcement: Paul Joseph Kaiga Passes Away in Atlanta

Like this: Like Loading...