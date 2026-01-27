Death Announcement: Mary Paul of Nottingham, United Kingdom

Kenyan Diaspora Mourns Beloved Daughter and Sister: It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that the family of Mary Paul of Nottingham, United Kingdom, announces her passing following a short illness while in hospital.

Mary was the beloved daughter of Murugi (Mama Kim) and John Mwangi, a loving sister to Kim and Lisa, a caring aunt to Malachi, Elijah, and Micah, and a cherished relative and friend to many within the Kenyan diaspora community in the UK and abroad.

Her sudden departure has left a profound sense of loss among family members, friends, and the wider Kenyan community, particularly in Nottingham, where Mary was known for her warm spirit, kindness, and strong family values.

Mary’s life touched many, and she will be remembered for her compassion, humility, and the love she shared so freely with everyone around her.

Community Prayer and Support Meetings

The family has organized community prayer meetings to allow friends and well-wishers to come together in solidarity and remembrance.

Start Date: Monday, 26 January 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:

2 Alwyn Road,

NG8 6GT,

Nottingham, United Kingdom

All members of the community are welcome to attend and stand with the family during this difficult period.

Financial Support for the Family

Members of the community wishing to support the family financially may do so through the following account:

Bank: NatWest

Account Name: Mary Mugo

Account Number: 86147145

Sort Code: 60-04-10

Kindly send proof of payment via WhatsApp to:

📱 0739 922 2163 (Sharon) for accountability purposes.

Contacts for Further Information

For more details regarding the funeral arrangements and support:

Kim: 0794 847 0683

Sharon: 0739 922 2163

Irene Njau: +245 713 884 628 (WhatsApp only)

A Message of Condolence

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with messages of love, prayers, and support. Your kindness during this time of grief is deeply appreciated.

May Mary Paul’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may her family find comfort and strength in the unity of the community.

