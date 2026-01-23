From Denial to Approval: Abednego’s US Study Breakthrough

Advertisements

Abednego Kipkirui’s journey to study in the United States of America is a powerful reminder that persistence, preparation, and the right support can turn setbacks into success. Headed to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to pursue a Master’s degree in Economics, Abednego’s story reflects resilience in the face of challenges and clarity of purpose in his academic path.

Abednego completed his undergraduate studies at Kenyatta University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance. His decision to pursue graduate studies was driven by a long-standing desire to deepen his expertise in economics and position himself for more advanced opportunities in the field. The dream of studying abroad had been with him since shortly after high school. However, like many students, accessing the right opportunity took time.

After completing university and gaining some work experience, Abednego actively began searching for a viable pathway to study abroad. He learned about the International Scholars Program through social media, where information shared online sparked his interest. Afterwards, he reviewed the program details and decided to begin the process.

From the outset, Abednego describes the journey as structured and well-organized, with each stage following clearly after the previous one. While the application and preparation process moved smoothly, his first U.S. visa interview resulted in a denial. Rather than discouraging him, the setback strengthened his resolve. With guidance and continued preparation, he reapplied and successfully secured his visa on the second attempt.

Throughout the process, Abednego highlights the importance of timely communication and consistent support. Questions were addressed promptly, and guidance was readily available at each step, from school applications to visa preparation. Beyond logistics, he also benefited from career-focused coaching that helped him think more deeply about his long-term goals and how his academic choices aligned with them.

As he prepares to begin his studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, Abednego reflects on the journey with gratitude and confidence. His experience underscores that a single denial does not define one’s future. Furthermore, his journey shows that persistence, combined with proper guidance, can open doors to global opportunities.

Abednego’s story serves as encouragement to other aspiring students: setbacks are not the end, but often part of the process toward achieving bigger dreams.

