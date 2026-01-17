Kenyan ‘Elephant Man’ to Walk from California to New York

Advertisements

Jim Justus Nyamu—widely known as the “Elephant Man”—is a globally respected African Elephant Research Specialist, conservationist, and long-distance activist who has dedicated his life to protecting Africa’s wildlife.

In August 2026, Nyamu will embark on one of his most ambitious journeys yet: a coast-to-coast walk from California to New York, aimed at amplifying global awareness about elephant conservation, the illegal ivory trade, and human–wildlife coexistence.

A Lifetime of Walking for Elephants

Nyamu’s activism is not symbolic—it is deeply physical and personal. Over the years, he has walked extraordinary distances to advocate for elephants:

34,567 kilometers on foot

Across 11 African countries

Through 11 cities in the United Kingdom

Across 12 U.S. states

His journeys have taken him through rural villages, major cities, national parks, universities, schools, and conservation forums—where he consistently delivers one powerful message: elephants must be protected, not exploited.

Campaign: #IvoryBelongsToElephants

Currently in the United States, Jim Nyamu is actively engaging:

Rotary Clubs

Zoo keepers

Wildlife conservation organizations

Community groups

Environmental advocates

Educational institutions

His flagship campaign—#IvoryBelongsToElephants—calls for a complete end to ivory trade, stronger anti-poaching laws, and greater global cooperation in wildlife protection.

As a proud Rotarian, Nyamu bridges grassroots activism with institutional partnerships, ensuring his message reaches both local communities and global policymakers.

Why His Mission Matters

Africa loses thousands of elephants annually due to poaching and habitat destruction. Nyamu’s walk is more than awareness—it is a call to action for governments, NGOs, and individuals to:

Strengthen wildlife protection laws

Support conservation funding

Promote sustainable tourism

Protect elephant habitats

Reduce human–wildlife conflict

His central argument is clear and compelling:

“Elephants are worth far more alive than ivory ever will be.”

How to Support Jim Nyamu’s Mission

You can follow, support, or collaborate with Jim Justus Nyamu via:

📞 Phone: +1 512 668 2317

📧 Email: Jim.nyamu@elephantcenter.org

📘 Facebook: Jim Justus Nyamu

▶️ YouTube: @jimjustusnyamu

Communities, schools, Rotary chapters, and conservation groups are encouraged to invite him for talks, partnerships, or awareness events as he prepares for his 2026 cross-America walk.

