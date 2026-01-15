Kenyan Man Antony Mwangi Jailed in Thailand for Forged Passport

A Nakuru mother is making a heartfelt appeal for help after her son, Antony Mwangi Maina, was sentenced to two and a half years in a Thai prison. The sentence was for entering Thailand illegally and possessing a passport bearing a forged entry stamp.

Antony left Kenya on October 10, 2025, in search of a better life. He was prompted by a female acquaintance who promised him employment opportunities in Thailand. However, shortly after his arrival, he was arrested by Thai authorities. He was charged with illegal entry and possession of a falsified immigration stamp.

According to court records, both offenses carry a maximum sentence of up to five and a half years. However, the Thai court reduced Antony’s sentence to two and a half years after he entered a guilty plea.

Harsh Conditions at Songkhla Prison

Family members say Antony is currently being held at Songkhla Provincial Prison. There, he is reportedly enduring extremely harsh conditions, limited access to legal assistance, and minimal contact with his family back home.

His mother, Monica, says she has been unable to sleep since learning of her son’s imprisonment.

“I am a grieving mother who has already lost one son. Now the other is suffering alone in a foreign prison. I am begging for help to bring him back home,” she said tearfully.

A Family Already Devastated by Tragedy

Monica’s pain is compounded by another tragedy. In July 2025, her younger son Peter Kahembe, a student at Nairobi Road School in Nakuru, was fatally hit by a speeding vehicle. The accident occurred while he was fleeing bullying by students from a neighboring school.

Peter died on July 28, 2025, leaving the family shattered emotionally and financially.

Now facing Antony’s imprisonment abroad, Monica says her family is overwhelmed by grief, trauma, and poverty.

Appeal to Government and the Kenyan Community

The distraught mother is now appealing to:

The Kenyan Government

The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Bangkok

The Nakuru County Government

The Kenyan community in Thailand

Well-wishers and human rights organizations

to intervene and assist in securing Antony’s welfare, legal support, and possible repatriation after his sentence.

Human rights advocates say Antony’s case highlights the vulnerability of young Africans. They are being lured abroad by false job promises and falling into immigration and trafficking traps.

Rising Risks for Kenyans Seeking Work Abroad

Cases like Antony’s are becoming increasingly common as desperate job seekers fall prey to informal recruiters and agents operating outside legal migration frameworks. Moreover, many Kenyans travel on visitor visas or falsified documents arranged by intermediaries. As a result, they face arrest, detention, or deportation abroad.

Activists are urging Kenyans to verify overseas job offers through official government channels and embassies before traveling.

