Ann Akinyi’s Master’s Journey to the USA Success Story

Ann Akinyi, from Homa Bay County, Kenya, is stepping into a new chapter as she travels to the United States to pursue a Master’s in Geographic Information Science at Saint Louis University through the International Scholars Program.

For Ann, this moment has been years in the making. After completing her undergraduate degree in 2020 at JKUAT, where she studied Landscape Architecture, she began actively searching for opportunities to advance her education abroad.

Like many ambitious graduates, she applied for scholarships and explored different options, but most opportunities she found were only partial scholarships. With finances still being a major challenge, her dream of pursuing a master’s degree remained just out of reach.

That changed when Ann discovered the International Scholars Program.

With ISP’s structured guidance, Ann says the journey finally became possible. She received support in choosing the right program, selecting the right university, and navigating the funding process. Step by step, what once felt like a difficult and uncertain process became clear, manageable, and achievable.

Looking back, Ann speaks with gratitude, not just for the outcome, but for the support she received throughout the process.

As she prepares to leave, Ann also shares a message for others still waiting for their breakthrough. She urges them not to give up. To her, having a dream is already a sign that it is possible, and with persistence and faith, the right opportunity will come.

She closes her journey with heartfelt appreciation for the ISP team, for God, and for her family. She knows she will miss them deeply, but she carries their love and support with her as she begins this next chapter in America.

