Body of Kenyan Diaspora Agnes Nzai Stranded in Lebanon

The body of Agnes Nzai, a Kenyan woman who died in Lebanon, remains stranded as her family in Shanzu, Mombasa, continues to appeal for urgent government intervention to bring her home for burial.

Agnes, originally from Shanzu in Mombasa, traveled to Lebanon in 2021 in search of employment. She was part of a growing wave of Kenyan diaspora workers seeking opportunities abroad. However, her death has exposed the severe vulnerabilities many migrant workers face. This is especially true in countries without a direct Kenyan diplomatic presence.

Alleged Circumstances of Death

According to reports provided by the family, Agnes Nzai allegedly died on November 24, 2025. She was beaten by fellow Kenyans she worked with in Lebanon. The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear. As a result, the family is demanding a full investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

Body Stranded for Months

As of February 2026, Agnes’ body has remained in Lebanon for more than two months. Her husband, Adam Ngala, says repeated attempts to facilitate the repatriation have failed. This is due to bureaucratic hurdles and lack of financial and logistical support.

“We have tried everything within our means, but we are stuck. We are asking our government to step in and help us bring Agnes home,” Ngala said.

Diplomatic Challenges

The family’s ordeal has been compounded by the absence of a Kenyan embassy in Lebanon. Inquiries and requests for assistance have reportedly been redirected to the Kenyan embassy in Kuwait. The family describes this process as slow, confusing, and emotionally draining.

They are now appealing directly to the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently intervene—both to secure the repatriation of Agnes Nzai’s body and to pursue justice in relation to her death.

A Broader Diaspora Crisis

Agnes Nzai’s case adds to a growing list of Kenyan diaspora tragedies involving workers in the Middle East. This is especially true for women employed in domestic and informal sectors. Families and human rights advocates continue to call for stronger labor protections, clearer emergency response mechanisms, and faster government action when Kenyans die abroad.

As the family in Shanzu waits in anguish, they are urging Kenyans, leaders, and relevant authorities to amplify their plea. They want Agnes Nzai to finally be brought home with dignity.

