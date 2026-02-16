Kenyans Advised Not to Travel to Russia for Jobs Avoiding Pitfalls

The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Moscow has issued a strong advisory warning Kenyan citizens against traveling to Russia for employment opportunities arranged through social media platforms. This also applies to messaging applications and unlicensed recruitment agents.

In a public notice dated February 5, 2026, the Embassy revealed it has received numerous reports of Kenyans traveling to the Russian Federation after receiving job offers from unverified online recruiters. Many of the affected individuals allegedly encountered different working conditions than promised upon arrival.

Rising Cases of Fraudulent Recruitment

According to the Embassy, several Kenyans were promised high-paying jobs and residency arrangements that either did not exist or significantly differed from what had been communicated before departure. In some reported cases, passports were withheld, movement was restricted, and individuals found themselves in situations beyond their control.

The Embassy noted that consular access and government intervention may be limited or delayed for those who travel through irregular or informal channels. Legal and administrative procedures in the host country can further complicate repatriation or contract dispute resolutions.

Government Urges Verification Before Travel

Kenyan authorities have urged citizens to verify all foreign job offers through the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and the relevant Kenyan diplomatic mission before departure.

The advisory also emphasized the following key points:

Do not travel for employment arranged via social media platforms or messaging apps.

Avoid using tourist visas for employment purposes.

Verify recruitment agencies are licensed and authorized.

Inform family members of travel plans and associated risks.

Kenyans residing or traveling in Russia, Belarus, or Kazakhstan are encouraged to register with the Embassy.

Assistance May Be Limited

The Embassy cautioned that individuals who knowingly bypass official verification procedures may face situations where assistance options are severely constrained by local laws.

Authorities in both Kenya and Russia are reportedly working to address emerging fraudulent recruitment networks targeting Kenyan job seekers. However, officials stressed that prevention remains the most effective form of protection.

Safety of Kenyans Abroad a Priority

The Government of Kenya reaffirmed that the safety and welfare of Kenyan citizens abroad remains a top priority. Citizens seeking employment overseas are advised to follow official government channels. In this way, they can avoid falling victim to recruitment scams.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over online job scams targeting African workers seeking employment opportunities abroad, particularly through social media platforms.

For continued updates on Kenyan diaspora news, foreign affairs developments, and travel advisories, follow official government communication channels.

