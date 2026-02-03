Sabrina Wanjiku & Laborde to Represent Kenya at Winter Olympics

Advertisements

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has officially confirmed that Sabrina Wanjiku Simader and Issa Laborde will represent Kenya at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. This marks another historic milestone for African participation in global winter sports.

The duo will compete in Alpine Skiing, a discipline still in its early stages in Kenya but one that continues to gain momentum thanks to trailblazers like Simader and rising stars like Laborde.

Sabrina Wanjiku Simader: Kenya’s Snow Pioneer

Sabrina Wanjiku Simader becomes Kenya’s most decorated Winter Olympian as she heads to her third Olympic Games after competing at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

Born in Kenya and raised in Austria, Simader learned to ski at a young age. Since then, she has carried the Kenyan flag across elite alpine circuits in Europe and beyond. She made history in 2018 as Kenya’s first female Olympic skier. In doing so, she inspired a new generation of African athletes to pursue winter sports—even though they come from countries without snow.

Simader has repeatedly spoken about her pride in representing her country of birth. She often states that her mission is to show that talent, resilience, and ambition can transcend geography and climate.

Issa Laborde: The Future of Kenyan Winter Sports

Joining Simader is Issa Laborde, one of Kenya’s youngest and fastest-rising winter athletes. Notably, Laborde announced himself on the international stage at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. There, he competed in all four alpine skiing events.

His participation at Gangwon gave him invaluable exposure against the world’s top youth skiers. It also confirmed his status as a key figure in Kenya’s long-term winter sports development. At Milano Cortina 2026, Laborde is expected to showcase the growing depth of Kenyan talent in non-traditional sporting disciplines.

A New Chapter for Kenya at the Winter Olympics

Kenya has long been known for its dominance in middle- and long-distance running. However, Simader and Laborde’s qualification signals a powerful shift—Kenya is now carving a space in global winter sports.

The Milano Cortina Games will be co-hosted in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The event will bring the world’s best winter athletes together in one of Europe’s most iconic alpine regions. For Kenya, the spotlight will be on two skiers. They are redefining what is possible for African nations in winter competition.

Inspiring a Generation Beyond Borders

Their stories resonate far beyond medals and rankings. Simader and Laborde symbolize hope, diversity, and representation. They prove that global sport is no longer limited by climate, race, or geography.

As Kenya prepares for Milano Cortina 2026, the nation—and the African continent—will be watching proudly. These two athletes will take to the world stage once again.

Like this: Like Loading...